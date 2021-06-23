Cancel
Stone County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR STONE COUNTY At 841 PM CDT, Showers and thunderstorms had come to an end across the warned area. At 755 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported that the road was impassable at Sunflower Road and Cedar Wood Drive near Perkinston. Flash flooding due to excessive runoff from the earlier torrential rainfall is ongoing even though heavy rains have ended. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wiggins, Perkinston, McHenry, Ten Mile, Perry, Big Level, Whites Crossing and Ramsey Springs. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 08:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Dixie HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Horseshoe Beach - Suwannee * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Dixie County Emergency Management - http://www.dixieemergency.com
Warren County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WARREN COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM EDT At 150 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Youngsville, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail are possible. Locations impacted include Warren, Youngsville, Russell, Scandia, Warren South, Kinzua Dam, Starbrick and Clarendon.
Marion County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Central Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Marion TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Anthony - Burbank - Ocala - Weirsdale * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for several tornadoes with a few possibly intense having larger damage paths. - PREPARE: Those living in manufactured homes or on boats are urged to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: Listen for tornado watches and warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Mora County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mora A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES At 231 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Mills, or 18 miles southeast of Springer, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mills. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 07:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Columbia; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Columbia County in northern Florida East central Suwannee County in northern Florida * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 702 AM EDT, a vigorous shower capable of producing a tornado was located near Columbia, or 9 miles southwest of Lake City, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wellborn around 715 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Houston. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Chemung County in central New York Southwestern Tioga County in central New York Northwestern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 213 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pine City, or over West Elmira, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chemung, Elmira, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Sayre, Waverly, Elmira Heights, Athens and Ridgebury. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yellowstone County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 511 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Shepherd, or 20 miles north of Billings, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine and Lockwood. This warning does not include the city of Billings. This replaces the warning previously in effect for this area. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lowndes County, GAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lowndes TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Valdosta - Hahira - Lake Park * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency - https://ready.ga.gov - Information from Lowndes County Emergency Management - https://www.lowndescounty.com/146/Emergency-Management
Sanilac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL SANILAC COUNTY At 1111 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandusky, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Sandusky around 1120 PM EDT. Deckerville around 1135 PM EDT. Carsonville around 1140 PM EDT. Port Sanilac around 1155 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Forester, Snover, Elmer, Richmondville, Watertown and McGregor. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Manatee County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 03:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 330 PM EDT. Target Area: Manatee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64. * Until Friday evening. * At 2:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 AM EDT Wednesday was 11.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Low sections of State Road 64 start to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.9 feet on 08/28/1981. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Manatee River Myakka Head at SR 11.0 11.5 Wed 2 am 14.8 12.8 10.1 8.3 7.2
Chatham County, GAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Chatham TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Savannah - Tybee Island - Ossabaw Island * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. - Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. - Isolated to scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Thursday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation of saltwater mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots farther inland near rivers and creeks. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions hazardous in places where surge water covers the road. - Minor to moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, mainly in normally vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding could prompt some rescues. - Rivers and tributaries could quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in normally vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places could experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans. - Isolated locations could experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - In isolated locations, tornadoes could damage trees, vehicles, boats and buildings, especially mobile homes and other poorly constructed structures. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://weather.gov/chs - https://ready.gov/hurricanes - https://www.chathamcountyga.gov
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Allegany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY At 105 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Genesee, or near Wellsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wellsville, Whitesville, Alma, Knight Creek, Stannards and Paynesville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Citrus HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Crystal River - Homosassa * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until late this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/tbw
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer .The threat for heavy rainfall is diminishing across the advisory area. THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTY At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Broken Bow, Sargent, Weissert and Round Valley. Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guadalupe, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Guadalupe; San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Dilia, or 24 miles southeast of Las Vegas, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dilia, Anton Chico, Colonias and Tecolotito. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Broome; Delaware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOME AND SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deposit, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Walton, Deposit, Fishs Eddy, Stilesville, Cannonsville, Oquaga Creek State Park, Rock Rift, Beerston and Hale Eddy. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands .A slow moving upper level low pressure system will continue to draw in abundant moisture to the region fueling the development of slow moving thunderstorms capable of heavy rain today through Thursday. These storms will easily be capable of rainfall rates of 2" to 3" inches per hour. . FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Matagorda and Matagorda Islands. * Through Friday morning * Heavy rains will be possible today as bands and clusters of showers and thunderstorms spread into the coastal counties. Previous heavy rains yesterday have further moistened the soils and with additional heavy rainfall possible today the threat for flash flooding will be increasing. These storms will easily be capable of rainfall rates of 2" to 3" inches per hour. Isolated rainfall totals in the watch area could exceed 6 inches. Some river and creeks have already risen and the additional runoff will likely lead to additional flooding near these creeks, rivers and bayous.
Adams County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-06 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Adams; Franklin STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CONCORDIA PARISH WESTERN FRANKLIN AND ADAMS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 354 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garden City to Dolorosa to 6 miles northeast of Fort Adams. Movement was northwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Sibley around 405 PM CDT. Black Hawk around 415 PM CDT. Kingston around 425 PM CDT. Slocum, Deer Park, Cranfield and Stanton around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Roxie.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 06:32:00 SST Expires: 2021-07-06 18:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH Tuesday The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa * Through Tuesday * A surface trough remains across the territory through midweek. This trough will continue to produce consistent widespread showers, heavy at times through Tuesday. This can lead to flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 632 Vaveao Aso Lua Iulai 6 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Lua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o le a tumau i luga o le atunu`u e oo i le ogatotonu o le vaiaso. O nei uiga louloua o le tau o le a fa`aauau pea ona fa`atupula`ia ai timuga tetele, mamafa i taimi e oo i le Aso Lua. O nei timuga e mafua ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTY At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding, and flooding of low water crossings. Between 1.0 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mule Creek.

