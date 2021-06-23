Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for York by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for York County in east central Nebraska * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waco, or near York, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near York around 845 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include McCool Junction. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 349 and 365. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov