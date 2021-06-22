Eight Hilltoppers named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-C-USA Team

Phil Steele Publications announced its NCAA Football Preseason All-Conference Teams this week. Eight Hilltoppers made the Conference USA list. WKU earned two representatives on the First Team, graduate quarterback Bailey Zappe and senior defensive end Deangelo Malone. Zappe transferred from Houston Baptist to WKU on December 27, 2020 after a career with the Huskies where he threw for over 10,000 yards and 78 touchdowns. In 2020, Zappe threw for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns in only four games. He set a record for the most passing yards ever by a FCS quarterback against an FBS defense when he threw for 567 yards against Texas Tech on Sept. 12, 2020.