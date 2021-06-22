Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Eight Hilltoppers named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-C-USA Team

By Wyatt Sparkman
College Heights Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Steele Publications announced its NCAA Football Preseason All-Conference Teams this week. Eight Hilltoppers made the Conference USA list. WKU earned two representatives on the First Team, graduate quarterback Bailey Zappe and senior defensive end Deangelo Malone. Zappe transferred from Houston Baptist to WKU on December 27, 2020 after a career with the Huskies where he threw for over 10,000 yards and 78 touchdowns. In 2020, Zappe threw for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns in only four games. He set a record for the most passing yards ever by a FCS quarterback against an FBS defense when he threw for 567 yards against Texas Tech on Sept. 12, 2020.

wkuherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#C Usa#American Football#Hilltoppers#Phil Steele Publications#Wku#The First Team#Fcs#Fbs#Texas Tech#Preseason First Team#C Usa#The Second Team#All C Usa Third Team#The Third Team#The All C Usa Second Team#The Fourth Team#Volunteers#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Statethespun.com

Phil Steele Names Georgia’s Biggest Threat In Division

Despite losing the SEC East in 2020, Georgia are still widely viewed as the favorite to win the division in 2021. But who is their biggest threat this coming season?. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show this week, college football analyst Phil Steele argued that the Florida Gators are Georgia’s biggest threat. However, Steele argued that Florida’s schedule is too daunting for them to beat Georgia and win the SEC East.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Phil Steele Released His College Football Preseason Top 25

There are few names in college football media more trusted than Phil Steele, especially when it comes to this time in the calendar. His annual preview magazine is gospel for many during the lead-up to the season. Phil Steele’s 2021 College Football Preview is available for purchase now. That means...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Phil Steele tabs Penn State as nation's most improved team, plus more notes

Phil Steele, in his annual preseason publication, has tabbed Penn State as the No. 1 most improved team in the country for 2021. In making this choice, Steele cited the impact of the Nittany Lions' turnover woes, which saw them give the ball away nearly two times as often as they took it away in 2020. Steele noted that turnover margin isn't necessarily likely to carry over from one season to the next.
College Sports247Sports

Phil Steele names 4 LSU Tigers All-Americans

Phil Steele designates four preseason All-America squads ahead of each campaign. The college football guru recently released his 2021 Preseason All-American Team, and four LSU Tigers grabbed national honors. Derek Stingley, Jr. and Cade York have been constants on the preseason honor lists on the first team at cornerback and...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Nine Boston College Eagles Make Phil Steele's 2021 All ACC Team

Phil Steele released his '21 All ACC Team team earlier this week, and nine Boston College players made the list. Junior Zay Flowers was named to Phil Steele’s All-ACC first-team as a wide receiver. He finished last season with 892 yards. In addition two offensive linemen were also tabbed to the All-ACC first-team in Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson, both of whom were named All American by Steele earlier this week.
NFL247Sports

Phil Steele reveals preseason SEC power rankings

Will the Southeastern Conference once again prove it's worth at the top of college football this season? According to longtime media veteran Phil Steele, the nation's most dominant league should produce at least national three title contenders at the top. Coming off his sixth national championship in just over a...
Alabama State247Sports

Alabama football: Phil Steele previews Crimson Tide's 2021 season

College football preseason projections guru Phil Steele says the SEC Championship will once again come through Tuscaloosa this season, but is stopping short of slotting the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 in his midsummer Top 25 rankings. Nick Saban and his elite roster have a tougher road to the final four than others in the top tier and lost the nation's top assistant, Steve Sarkisian, to Texas this offseason.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Alabama

Lane Kiffin has enjoyed trolling and throwing some jabs at Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That shouldn’t obfuscate just how much Kiffin appreciates the time he spent in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin, who had turns as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and at Tennessee and USC, was damaged goods...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
Lubbock, TXMagic 106.5

9 Red Raiders earn preseason honors from Phil Steele Magazine

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior punter Austin McNamara headlined the preseason All-America and All-Big 12 teams that were recently announced by Phil Steele Magazine as part of the publication's summer release. He was also one of nine Red Raiders named to the publication's preseason All-Big 12 teams as one...
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Gophers football lands 10 on Phil Steele preseason All-Big Ten list

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football season is a little more than 70 days away, but anticipation is already building for the Gophers to host Ohio State on national TV on Thursday, Sept. 2, at TCF Bank Stadium. That’s especially magnified after Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced earlier...
College Sports247Sports

CB Te'Cory Couch named a preseason first team All-ACC

College football expert Phil Steele is high on cornerback Te'Cory Couch going into the 2021 season. Steele placed Couch on his preseason first-team All-ACC. Couch is one of three Hurricanes on Steele’s first-team All-ACC, joining safety Bubba Bolden and punter Lou Hedley. The 2020 season saw Couch finish with 37...
College Sports247Sports

Eight Virginia Tech Hokies selected to PFF Preseason All-ACC Teams

On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their Preseason All-ACC Team selections, which included eight Virginia Tech Football Players. Here is how PFF projects the current crop of Virginia Tech players to finish their 2021 regular college football season. First Team Preseason All-ACC TE James Mitchell - The 6-foot-3 inch...
College Sportspff.com

College Football 2021: PFF's Preseason All-Conference Teams

A locked-in college football schedule with no sudden changes. Tailgates with friends and family. Stadiums packed to the brim. Students storming the streets after a major upset win. It’s all coming soon — the college football landscape is returning to normal. The 2021 college football season kicks off in just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy