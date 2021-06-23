Cancel
Slain Colorado officer was 'ambushed,' police chief says

By Phil Helsel
NBC News
NBC News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arvada, Colorado, police officer who was fatally shot Monday was "ambushed" by the gunman who was also killed, the police chief said. Officer Gordon Beesley, who has been with the police department for almost 19 years, and John Hurley, 40, of Golden, who police called a good Samaritan, died Monday, but few new details about what occurred in the Denver-area city's historic Olde Town section were released. Police cited an ongoing investigation.

