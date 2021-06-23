Slain Colorado officer was 'ambushed,' police chief says

In the summer of 2004, Ashley Martinez and her younger brother were ending the Fourth of July weekend with a day at the pool at Krug Park in St. Joseph, Missouri. Their mother, Tammy Mack, put 15-year-old Ashley in charge, dropped them off around 12 p.m. and told them she’d be back to pick them up at the end of the day. But when she returned, her son was waiting for her, but Ashley had vanished.