Phoenix, AZ

Activists Arrested For A Peaceful Protest At Senator Sinema’s Phoenix Office

By AZ BlueMeanie
blogforarizona.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaroli Kuns at CrooksAndLiars blog reports, Activists Arrested Protesting Filibuster In Arizona:. Arizona activists have gathered at Kyrsten Sinema’s office to send her a very strong message: Ditch the filibuster and ditch it now. Because they are outside in the Arizona desert sun marching at the building her office occupies, exercising their First Amendment rights, they are being arrested and taken away.

