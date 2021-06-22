Activists Arrested For A Peaceful Protest At Senator Sinema’s Phoenix Office

Several dozen people donning outfits supporting the LGBTQ+ and Black community gathered in Gateway Plaza to dance, hear poetry and protest for their rights. The event, hosted by local activist group All of Us, comes as protests and rallies have continued across the country to fight for equality for all. It also comes one day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd and one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced people will now have the ability to pick a gender neutral option on their driver’s license. Saturday also marked the six-year anniversary of the Supreme Court extending the right to marry to gay and lesbian couples. The eventalso was held two days before the 52-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City.