Two more hospitals have declared “code black” alerts in response to mounting numbers of coronavirus patients and absent staff members who have been forced to self-isolate.Both Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin have reached capacity and have had to to postpone non-emergency elective operations as a result of the growing pressure of rising Covid-19 cases in north-east Scotland, NHS Grampian said.It follows an announcement from NHS Highland on Wednesday that Raigmore Hospital in Inverness had reached capacity and declared code black status – also halting all non-urgent surgery.“This is a dynamic situation, subject to change throughout each...