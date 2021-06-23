Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Police: More Officers Needed to Fight Violent Crime

By Erin Vogt
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 14 days ago
ATLANTIC CITY — Amid a recent spike in deadly violence in the city, there’s a split reaction among some elected officials as to how best handle the situation. Mayor Marty Small held a news conference on Monday alongside law enforcement leaders at the city, county and federal level, saying that the city would continue to support its police force and community programs while urging the public to be accountable as well.

Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

