Atlantic City Police: More Officers Needed to Fight Violent Crime

With 117 people still unaccounted for, New Jersey's elite Task Force One has resumed full scale search operations at the site of the condo tower collapse in Florida. After demolition crews brought down the remaining structure, crews have been able to access new areas of the rubble. That includes bedrooms where many of the residents may have been sleeping as the building collapsed 12 days ago. The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook TF1 has resumed 24 hour operations.