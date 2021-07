State officials are seeking to recoup millions of dollars from two brothers who received job grants and did not deliver promised jobs. Karim and Rahim Sabruddin, owners of Textile Corporation of America, were sentenced to more than four years in prison earlier this year in a fraud trial. In 2017, Gov. Bill Haslam and other state officials joined the brothers to announce a new TCA manufacturing facility in Pikeville, north of Chattanooga. That project promised 1,000 jobs and the state paid the company $3 million, including $850,000 for construction costs.