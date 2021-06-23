The Best Lake-Fishing Spots In Whatcom County

Whatcom county lake fishing Margo Schmiederer/Pexels

Lake Terrell

What's so attractive about this lake is the diversity of fish that it has to offer, ranging from (residential) coastal cutthroat trout to channel catfish and even pumpkinseed sunfish. The shoreline itself is undeveloped but Lake Terrell offers multiple docks for fishing and boat launch. The largest catfish in Whatcom county was caught here, weighing in at a whopping 37 pounds and measured in at 42 inches.

Toad lake

If you're up for a small hike, then head on out to Toad Lake. You won't regret it. The lake itself is secluded and offers great shoreline access. The water itself is as clear as you'll get here in Whatcom county. Rainbow trout and largemouth bass are commonly found here, though perch can be found on occasions.

Cain Lake

Cain Lake is very small, and it's stocked year-round with rainbow trout, but the real reason why you'll want to fish here is because of its largemouth bass. You see, you can find largemouth bass all around Whatcom, but you won't find them as big as they get at Cain Lake. If you want bass, this is the place to be. Be sure to bring a frog or bug-lure and stick to the swampy areas.

Whatcom Lake

This is (by far) the biggest lake in Whatcom county, hence the name Whatcom Lake. However, what's special about this lake isn't the size (5,000 acres) but its enormous amount of largemouth bass. Now, I don't know about you, but I love me some bass. Not only do they taste AMAZING, but they sure do put up one heck of a fight. And you don't need a boat for these guys: just a big enough lure and a lot of patience.

Lake Padden

Lake Padden is by far the most popular lake in Whatcom county, and for a good reason. The views are phenomenal, and it's only a short drive from downtown. You will, however, need a boat if you plan on catching anything besides perch or baby trout. But rest assured, if you go out far enough, you'll find some quality rainbow trout.

Silver lake

Up for a bit of a drive? Then head on out to Silver Lake, located in the North Cascades National Park. It's a huge lake (approximately 170 acres), loaded with local cutthroat and rainbow trout. Bring a boat or rent one at the Silver Lake Park because the best fishing is found off-shore. You can, however, find some big-a$# I mean largemouth bass if you look hard enough.

Baker Lake

If you like salmon, you have to head down to Baker Lake, populated with Sockeye and Kokanee salmon. You can even find mountain whitefish if you look hard enough, which can grow up to a whopping 3 1/5 lbs. The lake itself is open from April to October 31st, with the best fishing opportunities around August and September.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.