Whether you call it Slushy Hut or Summer Snow, it’s an Andover staple

This easy summer strawberry slushie recipe is a twofer. When strawberries come into season in the summertime, their extraordinary flavor puts imported winter supermarket berries to shame. This recipe shows you how to prep these delicious berries for the freezer so you can enjoy the taste year-round while giving you the ingredients for scrumptious summery treats. Frozen berries that don’t make it into your slushie can be kept in the freezer and put to good use in our Super Simple Gelato, or used for compote. But you may just want to slurp them all in this slushie. The lemon juice and sugar enhance the ‘strawberriness’ of the berries making this perfect fruity treat extra delicious. Try it on a hot summer’s day – you won’t regret it!