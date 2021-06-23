Whether you call it Slushy Hut or Summer Snow, it’s an Andover staple
Some people call it Slushy Hut and others call it Summer Snow, regardless, they’ve been a big part of Andover summers for 22 years now. I have some family that live in Andover and are regulars at Slushy Hut. It’s a place they’re known by name and will never say no when I ask my nieces if they want to make a quick trip there. It’s their favorite of the shaved ice stands in town and one they’ve requested to be a part of a review for.www.wichitabyeb.com