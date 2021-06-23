Cancel
Whether you call it Slushy Hut or Summer Snow, it’s an Andover staple

By Eddy
wichitabyeb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people call it Slushy Hut and others call it Summer Snow, regardless, they’ve been a big part of Andover summers for 22 years now. I have some family that live in Andover and are regulars at Slushy Hut. It’s a place they’re known by name and will never say no when I ask my nieces if they want to make a quick trip there. It’s their favorite of the shaved ice stands in town and one they’ve requested to be a part of a review for.

www.wichitabyeb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Snow#Andover#Food Drink
