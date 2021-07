Backed by strong pitching from Evin Casey and Dustin Mertz along with a go-ahead solo homer by Jake Miller that broke a 2-2 tie in the 8th inning, the Valley City Saints won their 6th straight game last night with a 3-2 win over the Jamestown Elks at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. The victory by the Saints avenged an early season 4-1 loss to the Elks in Jamestown.