CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Location in Arkansas

HOUSTON – This year’s July 4th celebrations are expected to be big. And so are the number of phone mishaps. Tech care company Asurion cites Independence Day as the most dangerous day for your phone. Last Fourth of July, Asurion saw a 37% jump in damage, lost and theft phone claims compared to any other day of the year and this year, the company expects an even greater surge as pent-up demand has more people hitting the beach, boat or barbecue with their phone in hand.