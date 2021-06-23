CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Location in Arkansas
CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles. LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise is proud to announce its newest network addition: CPR Little Rock, Arkansas. As the fastest-growing and largest repair franchise in the nation, the network is thrilled to expand its footprint in Arkansas. CPR congratulates store owner John O'Brien on opening his second store in the CPR family.www.albuquerqueexpress.com