These creative storage hacks from TikTok will help you organize everything

Here's a terrifying question: What's in your junk drawer? Mine contains batteries, Band-Aids, birthday candles, instruction manuals, take-out menus, recipe cards, and more. So much more, in fact, that it's totally gotten out of hand. It can be argued that take-out menus are ancient artifacts in our technology-driven world, but when my friends are over and we're on a quest for food, they come in handy. One thing that does get old, however, is digging through junk drawers to find menus and recipes buried under everything else. I figured there had to be a better way of organizing them that didn't involve adding a binder to my kitchen counter. In my hunt for the perfect organizing solution, I found the Yamazaki Home Tosca Magnet Recipe Book Rack.