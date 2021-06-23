Cancel
San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist Badly Hurt in Collision with DUI Suspect’s Car in Pacific Beach

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSDVW_0acXnoP300
An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday in a collision with a DUI suspect’s car at a Pacific Beach intersection, authorities reported.

The rider was heading west on Grand Avenue when the southbound motorist pulled out in front of his 2016 Harley-Davidson two-wheeler from a stop sign at Haines Street shortly before 2 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side of the motorist’s 2000 Toyota Camry, sending the rider tumbling onto the roadway. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of broken bones, including his right femur, left humerus and right wrist, Officer John Buttle said.

The 26-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. His name was not immediately available.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

