Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Health Officials Report 56 New COVID Cases as County Reaches 86.6% of Vaccine Goal

By Elizabeth Ireland
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOM35_0acXnlks00
An employee at the San Diego County Psychiatric Hospital gets her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County public health officials reported 56 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday and no additional deaths from the pandemic disease.

With the new data the cumulative number of cases rose to 281,886. The death toll remains at 3,771.

Of 6,251 tests reported by the county on Tuesday, 0.9% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases holds at 0.8%.

The number of fully vaccinated residents reached 1,820,613, so the county is now at 86.6% of the official goal to vaccinate 2.1 million people ages 12 and older.

The county currently has 312,763 vaccine doses on hand.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Encinitas, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Encinitas Testing ‘Small-Footprint’ EVs for Lifeguards and City Staff to Meet Climate Goals

Encinitas is testing three models of climate-friendly, “small-footprint” electric vehicles for use by lifeguards and other city staff. The 60-day pilot program with Oregon-based Arcimoto will test the company’s Fun Utility Vehicle, Deliverator, and Rapid Responder models. “Our goal in Encinitas is to create a transportation system that is cleaner,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy