Health Officials Report 56 New COVID Cases as County Reaches 86.6% of Vaccine Goal

An employee at the San Diego County Psychiatric Hospital gets her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County public health officials reported 56 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday and no additional deaths from the pandemic disease.

With the new data the cumulative number of cases rose to 281,886. The death toll remains at 3,771.

Of 6,251 tests reported by the county on Tuesday, 0.9% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases holds at 0.8%.

The number of fully vaccinated residents reached 1,820,613, so the county is now at 86.6% of the official goal to vaccinate 2.1 million people ages 12 and older.

The county currently has 312,763 vaccine doses on hand.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov.