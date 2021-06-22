MetroWest Chamber: The Small Business Rollercoaster
FRAMINGHAM – Sometimes people question why anyone would open a small business. There are many reasons. People may be dissatisfied with their current work situation. They may feel they can do a better job at a particular skill than the company they work for. Sometimes people may see an unmet need and think they can fill that need with their own business. Personal circumstances may arise where having your own business provides you with the flexibility you need.framinghamsource.com