Read-out of the meeting between FAO Director-General QU Dongyu and H.E. Said Hussein, Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation of the Federal Republic of Somalia

An American citizen is among a group of people arrested following the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, according to The Washington Post.Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, identified US citizen James Solages, who is described as being of Haitian descent, as one of the two survivors of a police shootout in the streets near the president’s house.He told the Post that at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American. Another four suspects were killed.Mr Pierre reportedly showed a video of the two suspects being arrested to the jeers of a...