(Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox finally had an outburst of offense. We know that they are almost always going to get the necessary pitching to win a baseball game but the offense hasn’t always come through. With the injuries that they’ve had as an organization, that is going to happen naturally from time to time. It is nice, however, when certain players step up to the plate. That was Yermin Mercedes for a while in the early portion of the season.