NBA draft lottery: Cavaliers get third pick

By Jen Steer
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers got the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft during the lottery Tuesday night. The Cavs had an 11.5 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick and 45.1 percent chance of getting a top four. They finished the season with a 22-50 record, tied for fourth-worst in the league.

