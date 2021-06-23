‘Black Widow’ star David Harbour reveals what he wants next for Red Guardian
“Black Widow” isn’t only about Black Widow, the Avenger. It actually features another superhero — Red Guardian, or Alexei Shostakov. Red Guardian — who is Russia’s version of Captain America — appears in the film as Black Widow’s father. David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian/Alexi, said at a virtual press conference for “Black Widow” that I attended that there is so much material for Red Guardian to be explored in another Marvel prequel.www.deseret.com