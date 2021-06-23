‘Black Widow’ star David Harbour reveals what he wants next for Red Guardian

Fans of David Harbour are eager to see him make his Marvel Cinematic Debut as Red Guardian in Black Widow next month, but the real wait has been his return to Stranger Things. In the season three finale, Chief Jim Hopper seemingly died, but a teaser that was released last year revealed he survived and is now trapped in (presumably) Russia. Stranger Things fans are dying to know more about the upcoming season and while the folks involved are keeping things under wraps, Harbour is clearly enjoying the fact that the secret of his survival is out. In fact, he took to Instagram today to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo.