‘Black Widow’ star David Harbour reveals what he wants next for Red Guardian

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 14 days ago
“Black Widow” isn’t only about Black Widow, the Avenger. It actually features another superhero — Red Guardian, or Alexei Shostakov. Red Guardian — who is Russia’s version of Captain America — appears in the film as Black Widow’s father. David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian/Alexi, said at a virtual press conference for “Black Widow” that I attended that there is so much material for Red Guardian to be explored in another Marvel prequel.

www.deseret.com
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
16K+
Followers
6M+
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
David Harbour
#Black Widow#Cold War#Russia#Red Guardian Alexi
