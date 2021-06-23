Cancel
Nate Diaz takes aim at Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman in series of confusing tweets

By Zain Bando
Cover picture for the articleNate Diaz took to Twitter to express his frustrations with Kamaru Usman accepting a Colby Covington rematch instead of someone brand-new. It’s no secret that Nate Diaz is not in the fight business to make friends, especially given his stature as one of the sport’s top welterweights. After his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, Dana White all but confirmed that a Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington rematch would take place sometime in 2021.

