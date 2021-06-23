Superman and Lois season 1, episode 12 release date: When does the show return from hiatus?
Superman and Lois will be taking another extended hiatus from The CW. When does it return to screens?. Superman and Lois has undoubtedly been a TV highlight this year. Not only did the Arrowverse show give Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch’s highly-underrated interpretations of Superman and Lois Lane the spotlight they deserve, it has delivered a storyline for the pair unlike anything else we have ever seen on-screen.bamsmackpow.com