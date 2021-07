Recently the Moab Sun News featured a front-page article entitled “Noticing the signs of those in need.” The article focused on increasing awareness of mental health, substance abuse and suicide risk in the area. Individuals mentioned in the article included Amanda Macintosh from the Utah Health Department, Kelly Vagts LCSW from Grand County Schools and Dr. Mack and Dr. Becker from Moab Regional Hospital. The article examined some of the reasons for the national increase in suicide rates. Causes of increased rates of substance and self-harm in children were also discussed, including intergenerational trauma and poverty. This article not only highlighted problems, it offered solutions including training. Offered were two workshops hosted by MRH including a “QPR” certification in suicide prevention. I felt encouraged by this article until I read the last paragraph. The final words of the article were: “suicide is 100% preventable and can happen to anyone.” I was dismayed to see that this statement is still being promoted.