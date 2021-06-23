Cancel
No. 4 prospect Small pitches way to Triple-A

MLB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Milwaukee’s top pitching prospect is moving to the doorstep of the Major Leagues. The Brewers on Tuesday promoted left-hander Ethan Small, the 24-year-old left-hander ranked No. 4 on MLB Pipeline’s list of Milwaukee’s prospects, to Triple-A Nashville, where he will continue to pitch as a starter beginning Thursday against Charlotte. The move came after Small posted a 1.96 ERA in eight outings at Double-A Biloxi, with 67 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings and a .184 opponents’ average.

www.mlb.com
