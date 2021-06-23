No. 4 prospect Small pitches way to Triple-A

DENVER -- The Cardinals left for San Francisco on Sunday evening with a positive run differential after four games against the Rockies. They left with a 1-3 record. That’s the tough pill the Cardinals had to swallow following their second walk-off defeat of the series Sunday, a 3-2 loss to the Rockies at Coors Field, a peculiar series in the sense that the games were largely blasé: low-scoring, stellar pitching and rather crisp defense in a ballpark where games seem to balloon out of control in an instant.