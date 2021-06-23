One idea for the final of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was truly awful

The Klingons you know from Star Trek were going to be much different. If you grew up a fan of Star Trek: The Next Generation, no doubt you got to see some very fun and unique stories about the aliens of the franchise. As the sequel series of sorts to the first Star Trek, commonly referred to as The Original Series (or TOS), The Next Generation gave fans the opportunity to learn more about Trek lore among some of the most common aliens. One alien race, The Klingons, was not only set to be radically different in the sequel series but the sequel series itself was planned for nine years prior.