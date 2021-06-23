Cancel
One idea for the final of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was truly awful

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Deep Space Nine had a truly awful idea for its ending. Not every idea pitched needs to be seen through till the end. That’s the case with one idea for the ending of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Showrunner Ira Steven Behr had an idea to bring back a character that had a minor and brief appearance in season six named Benny Russell. Russell was played by series star Avery Brooks who also played Captain Ben Sisko. Unlike Sisko, Russell wasn’t a Star Fleet officer. Instead, he was a science fiction writer in 1950’s America.

