Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * From Friday morning to Sunday morning. * At 9:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 55.9 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning to a crest of 59.1 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.

alerts.weather.gov
