Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * At 9:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 38.3 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue rising to 45.2 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.