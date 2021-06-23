The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Rayo de Luz"
Last week on The Flash, Cecile faced her past, Joe got a troubling lead about Kristen Kramer's military past, and Barry promised not to not bring his and Iris's plans to start a family to work with them. That means that this week, Team Flash is left to their own devices while Barry and Iris take some time off. But instead of taking a little downtime themselves, Allegra soon sets the team on a very personal mission. Her cousin, Ultraviolet, is back in Central City and she's determined to win her back from the dark side.comicbook.com