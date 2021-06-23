Cancel
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * From Friday evening until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue rising to 24.3 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.

alerts.weather.gov
