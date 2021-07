Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Why does dinner have to be a struggle? Whether your child is a picky eater, or you are too tired to create something from scratch, dinner can become such a chore to put together. That’s where EveryPlate comes in. EveryPlate is a kid-friendly dinner delivery kit send directly to your front door. It is designed to be easily and quickly assembled, and it is much more affordable than the competition. Here’s how this accessible meal kit works: