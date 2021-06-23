Summoners War: Sky Arena Reveals Seventh Anniversary Milestones
Com2uS has released details today about the events they have planned for the Summoners War: Sky Arena Seventh Anniversary milestones. This time around, players will be getting 100 gifts and various rewards added to their accounts, as well as launching a special in-game charity event to save endangered marine life through the Korea green Foundation. The anniversary also marks the day they have seen one million daily active users on average for the past seven years, as the game earns them over $900k daily. We have all the info on what they have planned for you below.bleedingcool.com