With the first drawing in the “Vax Nevada Days” raffle on Thursday and the week’s top prize of $250,000 at stake, more residents are asking: “How do I enter?”. Getting a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is typically all that’s needed to be entered into the raffle aimed at boosting Nevada’s vaccination rates, which was announced last month by Gov. Steve Sisolak. About 53 percent of Nevada’s eligible population has gotten a first dose, compared with a national average of 64 percent.