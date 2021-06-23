5 tips to plan the ultimate family picnic
A cement mixer rumbles past and a bus wheezes to a stop in front of our picnic blanket. My five-year-old grabs another fistful of Goldfish Crackers and cheers as a firetruck wails past. Before having kids, I never would've noticed this strange triangle of grass with a view of the train tracks that is surrounded by roads on all sides, and I certainly wouldn't have pegged it as a perfect picnic spot. But when picnicking with kids, "perfect" sometimes has a different aesthetic. A GO train zooms by and my daughter claps her hands. "This is the best picnic ever!" she insists, and it very well might be.