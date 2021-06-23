Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite
Earlier this month and ahead of the first five episodes' July 23rd debut, Mattel Television and Netflix unveiled the first official teaser and a new set of preview images for the eagerly-anticipated pseudo-sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Spearheaded by showrunner, EP & all-around MOTU fan Kevin Smith, the series is set to pick up a number of the narrative threads from the original animated series and expand the universe in bold new directions that will attract old-school and new-school fans. Yet there are already those on social media (prepare to grab your pearls and start your fanning) who are attacking the series based on nothing more than rumors, innuendo, and some really bad reads on some interviews Smith and others have done.bleedingcool.com