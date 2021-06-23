Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite

So did you hear the one about Harley Quinn co-creators and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealing that DC Comics put the kibosh on Batman going down on Catwoman during the upcoming third season of the HBO Max series because "Heroes don't do that"? If you haven't, then you need to clue us in on where you're hiding your sensory deprivation chamber because everyone and their mother's third cousin had something to say on the matter. To no one's surprise, DC Comics did not look good in all of it. Now, Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner & EP Kevin Smith is taking a break from promoting the upcoming Mattel Television and Netflix animated series to weigh in on the matter. Taking the mic alongside co-host Marc Bernardin, Smith used the occasion of his recent Fatman Beyond LIVE podcast- and let's just say he doesn't leave a lot of room for confusion or interpretation.