[COMMUNICATED] In the kitchen of a small, old Israeli apartment, two bearded men get themselves another cup of coffee before returning to their night learning seder. The men do not live here, in fact a week ago they had never heard of this family in their lives. But shuls were closed due to corona, and mother of 7 Mrs. Chana Phillips insisted that they open up her home to as many avreichim as they could host. The weather outside was harsh, and she was more than happy to give of her own privacy & space to enable Torah learning. In the freezer, several meals sat waiting to go to women in the neighborhood after birth. They were poor, but Mrs. Phillips had a talent for turning cheap ingredients into delicious family meals.