CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers woman arrested after road rage attack

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 14 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A North Fort Myers woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pulling a gun during a road rage incident in Lee County.

Lexxus Turpin, 21, is facing charges after a driver told deputies Turpin pointed a gun and threatened to kill her from a black pickup truck due to a merging debacle on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, Turpin pulled out a gun and yelled “I’ll kill you b***h,” and “I’ll shoot you hoe,” at the other driver just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The driver followed the 21-year-old trying to get a picture of the license plate and the pair ended up in a parking lot on Stillwater Court in North Fort Myers.

That’s when Turpin slammed on her brakes, got out with a gun, and kicked one of the car doors while yelling at the other driver and her friend, the witness told deputies.

According to a statement from the driver, Turpin then raised the handgun and pointed it directly at her before walking back to the truck she was driving.

The 21-year-old drove away and was arrested by deputies just after midnight on Sunday. Turpin was taken to the Lee County Jail.

She is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

