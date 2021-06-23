Hemet man accused of using bear spray in Seal Beach road rage attack is arrested
A 43-year-old man accused of attacking another driver with bear spray in a road rage incident in Seal Beach was arrested, police announced Tuesday, June 22. Marcus Kelley, of Hemet, was arrested Sunday after he was located in Riverside County, the Seal Beach Police Department said in a news release. He was booked on suspicion of assault and battery, unlawful use of pepper spray – which covers bear spray – and felony child endangerment.www.pe.com