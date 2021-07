It took eight and a half years, but on Wednesday, an Owasso woman went on trial for murder in the death of her husband. Vicky McNeely was charged with the murder in 2013, but the trial got delayed over and over again. Vicky McNeely's attorney said in court that there is no argument Vicky shot and killed her husband, but they say she acted in self-defense, saying Dan McNeely came at her with knives, threatening to kill her.