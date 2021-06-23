Cancel
Jackpot! Pistons land first pick in NBA draft lottery.

By ROD BEARD
CharlotteObserver.com
 14 days ago

DETROIT — The Pistons’ are getting the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Again, the Pistons are going to pick first in the NBA draft. It bears repeating, because the Pistons never had any luck in the NBA draft lottery, and all that changed on Tuesday night, with the announcement of the order of the non-playoff teams.

