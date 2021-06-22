Cancel
Newark, NJ

NJ TRANSIT ADDS MAP MY RIDE FEATURES FOR TRAINS AND BUSES ON MOBILE APP

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, NJ – With its new Map My Ride feature, NJ TRANSIT is launching additional new capabilities in its mobile app that allow customers to track locations of their buses and trains. With a simple tap on their mobile device, customers can see the location of the next bus or train along with the estimated arrival time to their location. The mobile app update also provides enhanced integration with NJT Rewards, the program where customers can earn points for deals and discounts.

