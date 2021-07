14-year-old dead after falling from vehicle in Bonner Springs, police say

A 14-year-old boy was killed late Monday morning in Bonner Springs after he fell from a vehicle that was being driven by another juvenile, according to police. Police were called for a medical emergency just before 10 a.m. in the 2200 block of South 138th Street, the Bonner Springs Police Department said in a statement. The boy, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was taken to a hospital and died there, police said.