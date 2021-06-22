LEGO Builder’s Journey – Ray Tracing & DLSS Benchmarks

While the dawn of any new console generation brings with it excitement for the new games that will be announced and released, the early days of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S era have been just as defined by the games that seek to bridge the generational divide. There’s been plenty of games new and old turning up with patches and upgrades that add support for higher resolutions and frame rates, and for many that’s enough to get them to dive back in and savour the increased performance. Then there’s the developers that look to go far, far beyond what’s minimally expected of them. 4A Games is one such developer, and Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is a sign of what the fledgeling new generation can really do.