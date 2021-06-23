Cancel
Recipes

Recipe of the Week

By Peggy Walker, R.D.
Cover picture for the articleMake 2, have one ready anytime company drops in this summer!. Combine peanut butter and honey; stir in ice cream. Spoon half of ice-cream mixture into pie crust and sprinkle with half the chopped cashews. Spoon the other half of ice-cream mixture over top. Sprinkle with remaining cashews and drizzle with remaining fudge topping. Freeze about 8 hours or until very firm. Garnish with whipped topping, additional warmed fudge topping, chopped cashews and a cherry on top! Serves 6 – 8.

