Recipe of the Week

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!