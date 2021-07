Anthony and Choonis were broadcasting live from the 37th Annual Ron Jaworski Celebrity Golf Challenge for the Jaws Youth Playbook at Blue Heron Pines Golf Course. With the start of summer, and after the demise of the Sixers season and how the Phillies have been playing lately. Anthony announced a summer project for the landscape of the Philadelphia Fan Base. Ron Jaworski sat down with Anthony talking about the event and his take on the summer project. (25:24-38:25) Your calls talking about the mindset of current athletes and the landscape of the Philadelphia fan base (38:25-2:35:33) Former Eagle and Legendary Broadcaster Mike Golic joined the Cuz & Choonis talking about the expectations of Philadelphia Fans. (2:35:33-2:44:47) The rest of the show was more of your calls (2:44:47-3:01:20) Former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson joined Anthony to wrap up the show (3:01:20-3:09:19)