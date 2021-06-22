Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Evil or Illness

wsiu.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment of mental illness over history has been trial and error and, today, doctors still search for answers. Follow the story of Cecilia McGough, who struggles with persistent hallucinations and delusions. Learn about Lorina Gutierrez's mysterious condition, referred to as 'Brain on Fire', and Virginia Fuchs, an Olympics-bound boxer living with OCD.

watch.wsiu.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthNursing Times

‘I am working very hard to focus on the positives’

I am currently on extended sick leave from work. I suffered a relapse in my bipolar in November and then, just as I was recovering, contracted Covid-19 in the build up to Christmas. During the acute phase of the virus, although the headaches, fatigue, sore throat and muscle pains were...
Mental HealthConcord Monitor

My Turn: Safeguard against stigma

Posters, banners and T-shirts are routinely used to normalize “mental health” and “mental illness.” There is a national organization for mental illness and more locally, the YMCA has a large photo gallery entitled “Faces of Mental Health” which are the faces of the mentally ill, occasionally pictured with family members.
Mental HealthWashington Post

See the person, not the illness

I cringed reading Theresa Vargas’s June 24 Metro column, “After 11 years, intersectionality talk leads to freedom,” which discussed Reginald “Neli” Latson’s encounter with the justice system and its outcome dictated by race and disability. As the head of a nonprofit that provides mental health services — starting with safe,...
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Studies explore links between stress, choline deficiency, preterm births, and mental health

In two recent articles published in Schizophrenia Bulletin, Sharon Hunter, PhD, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, and M. Camille Hoffman, MD, MSc, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with their research group, have uncovered a potential link between choline deficiency in Black pregnant women in the United States and increased risk of developmental and behavioral issues that can evolve into mental illness later in their children's lives.
Oconto County, WIWNCY

Tickborne Illnesses Rising in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tickborne illnesses are on the rise in Oconto County. The county’s public health department reports 10 cases of Anaplasmosis among residents as of Thursday. That number compares to just nine in 2020. Symptoms of Anaplasmosis include fever, chills, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting....
Mental Healthkalw.org

Living With The Stigma And Stereotypes Of Mental Illness

Mental illness can be a challenge on many levels...including the struggle against stigma, and to be treated with dignity and respect. Uncuffed producer b.f. Thames spoke with Quinton Gray, who’s on a mission to let people know that despite his personal shortcomings, he’s just like everyone else. Uncuffed is produced...
Drinksharvardpress.com

The evils of alcohol, the virtues of games

In 1873 the National Temperance Society put pressure on states to make it mandatory to teach the evils of alcohol in public and private schools. A science text, “Hygienic Physiology,” copyright 1872, is for advanced pupils and is part of a series originally prepared for temperance instruction. An extensive discussion...
ReligionTV Fanatic

EVIL Season 2 Episode 2

David is at priest school, learning about confession. What is the purpose of the confessional? Penance and absolution are all they're required to do, but David thinks that they should offer it if someone asks for advice. David learns he's not doing well in school. Marx has another case. A...
Healthsafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Causes of heat-related illnesses

Responding is Michael Prewitt, operations and deployment manager, Kenzen, New York. As workforces prep for the summer, employers may be looking at previous years’ data on worker heat stress and trying to identify patterns. There may be some patterns related to climate, but it’s more likely that the data per individual isn’t as simple and clear. That’s because lots of contributing factors determine how a worker responds to heat.
Public Healthwnpr.org

For Some, Covid Illness Lingers

After more than a year of restrictions, Connecticut – now 59 percent fully vaccinated –is moving toward a post-pandemic society. Beaches are filling up, restaurants are getting booked, and students have signed off Zoom school. But one group has been left behind – COVID long-haulers. This hour, we talk with...
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

Impacts of violence on the mental health of Afro-descendant survivors in Colombia

Med Confl Surviv. 2021 Jul 5:1-22. doi: 10.1080/13623699.2021.1938035. Online ahead of print. The Colombian armed conflict has disproportionately affected minorities, especially afro-Colombian communities. However, there is a lack of evidence about mental health of victims. This study aims to describe the prevalence of mental illness and its associated factors in Afro-descendant violence survivors in Buenaventura and Quibdó, Colombia. A cross-sectional study was carried out using data from a previous trial which aimed to reduce mental health symptoms (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT01856673). Data of 710 adults identified through a snowball sampling technique was analysed. Diagnoses of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and dysfunction were established using adapted versions of the Hopkins Symptoms Checklist and the Harvard Trauma Questionnaire, plus variables identified in a qualitative study. Multivariate regressions were used to identify associated factors with these diagnoses. The prevalence of depression, anxiety and PTSD in both cities was 26.62% (95% confidence interval [95%CI]: 20.30;23.89), 36.53% (95%CI: 30.63;42.36), and 39.15% (95%CI: 33.36;44.83), respectively. Being married and having registered with the government as victim of the conflict were found to be protective factors for depression and PTSD, respectively. Psychological trauma, unemployment, and traumatic experiences, amongst others, were found as risk factors. The Colombian armed conflict, plus disparities and social exclusion, may be associated with mental health morbidity.
Mental HealthMedscape News

TB Risk Increased in People With Mental Illness

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Individuals with depression or schizophrenia appear to be at increased risk for tuberculosis (TB), according to published studies. While the mechanism remains unclear, "it is possible that mental illnesses are altering the immune system in such a way as to increase TB risk," PhD student Sally Hayward of the Institute for Infection and Immunity at St George's, University of London told Reuters Health by email.
Mental Healthtalentculture.com

The Real Girl in Red and What It Means for Employee Mental Health

It’s a good question for anyone whose job it is to understand workplace culture and employee mental health. The question has become a coded way for women on social media to ask each other if they’re queer. But for HR and talent leaders, the question carries significance beyond gender identity.
Sidney, NESidney Sun Telegraph

Mental Health Can Be Complicated, But There Is Help

The loss of a loved one leads to a multitude of questions and emotions. Among them are the “20-20 hindsight” questions. They “If only I had...” “Why didn't I..?” “Why didn't he (or she)...?”. The survivor's guilt as some call it, can result in a trauma of its own, according...
moabsunnews.com

Suicide is NOT 100% Preventable

Recently the Moab Sun News featured a front-page article entitled “Noticing the signs of those in need.” The article focused on increasing awareness of mental health, substance abuse and suicide risk in the area. Individuals mentioned in the article included Amanda Macintosh from the Utah Health Department, Kelly Vagts LCSW from Grand County Schools and Dr. Mack and Dr. Becker from Moab Regional Hospital. The article examined some of the reasons for the national increase in suicide rates. Causes of increased rates of substance and self-harm in children were also discussed, including intergenerational trauma and poverty. This article not only highlighted problems, it offered solutions including training. Offered were two workshops hosted by MRH including a “QPR” certification in suicide prevention. I felt encouraged by this article until I read the last paragraph. The final words of the article were: “suicide is 100% preventable and can happen to anyone.” I was dismayed to see that this statement is still being promoted.
Mental HealthUS News and World Report

Urinary Incontinence Can Affect a Woman's Mental Health

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of women are plagued by the daily disruptions of urinary incontinence, and new research suggests it might also be harming their mental health. For the study, researchers analyzed data from 10,000 adult women who took part in a Portuguese Health Ministry survey...
Kidswarricknews.com

Addressing Childhood Trauma

The numbers are staggering. According to the CDC, 61% of adults in the United States endured an adverse childhood experience in their youth. Childhood trauma comes in a variety of forms. It can be caused by divorced or incarcerated parents, death of a parent or caretaker, physical/emotional/sexual abuse, substance abuse in the home, mental illness, and poverty.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Assumptions About Cannabis and Mental Illness in the Afro-Caribbean Community

Broader culture stereotypes about Afro-Caribbean communities underpinned how psychiatrists understood ‘cannabis psychosis.’. Assumptions that fed into the diagnosis included the increasingly strong links between Afro-Caribbean communities, crime, and violence. 'Cannabis psychosis' illustrates how difficult it can be for historians to disentangle prejudices of societies, institutions, and individuals. The following is...
Mental HealthPosted by
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: Mental Illness Runs in My Family

“Now, I understand what you tried to say to me and how you suffered for your sanity and how you tried to set them free. They would not listen. They did not know how. Perhaps they’ll listen now . . . Like the strangers that you’ve met; the ragged men in ragged clothes; the silver thorn of bloody rose, lie crushed and broken on the virgin snow.. Now, I think I know what you tried to say to me. How you suffered for your sanity. How you tried to set them free. They would not listen; they’re not listening still. Perhaps they never will.”
AnimalsCitrus County Chronicle

Bunny isn’t ill — just stubborn

Dear Gardener Gal: I have a wild bunny on the property that lets me get way too close to it. Like 6 or maybe 8 feet away. Even then, it doesn’t haul butt, it just sort of moves slowly away. My husband wondered if maybe it was blind? I’m worried it has rabies. Have you seen this before? — Holly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy