Andy Staples on the latest SCOTUS/NCAA ruling, what happens next, CFP expansion talk + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athletic’s Andy Staples joins The Drive to discuss the SCOTUS-NCAA ruling and what it means for college sports, a potential CFP expansion, Pac-12 leadership changes + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Cfp#Scotus#Cfp#Athletic#Pac 12
