Tencent has taken a majority stake in Spec Ops: The Line developer YAGER
YAGER and Tencent have announced that they’re deepening their strategic cooperation through a new agreement involving additional investment. The deal will see Tencent take a majority stake in YAGER. Additionally, the German game producer will maintain its independence. Furthermore, it will gain greater access to the tech giant’s development and other resources, along with strategic consultation. The existing company structure and management will also remain with no changes.www.dsogaming.com