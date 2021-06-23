Angels move LHP Jose Quintana to bullpen upon return

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that Bundy will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Bundy vomited on the mound during his most recent start Monday against the Yankees, an unfortunate metaphor for how his season has gone thus far. Since he only tossed 43 pitches in that outing, the Angels made Bundy available in relief in Wednesday's 11-8 comeback win over New York, when Shohei Ohtani was bounced from the game early. Bundy struck out three in two scoreless frames after Ohtani exited, and the Angels evidently saw enough promise from the 28-year-old in the relief role to give him an extended look out of the bullpen. Even if Bundy ultimately finds more long-term success out of the bullpen, the move from the rotation is undoubtedly a negative development for his fantasy prospects. After Bundy broke out last season to produce a career-low 3.29 ERA and career-high 27.0 percent strikeout rate, fantasy managers invested an early-round pick in him and had high expectations, but he's struggled to a 6.58 ERA while striking out a career-low 21.5 percent of opposing batters in 67 frames. Jose Suarez will step into the rotation in Bundy's place.