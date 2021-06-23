Cancel
Video Games

Overwatch June 22nd Patch released, enables cross-play between consoles and PC

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has released a brand new update for Overwatch that finally enables cross-play between consoles and PC. Do note that in order for this to work, all console players will have to make a Battle.net account and link it to their console account. Additionally, everyone who logs into Overwatch by...

www.dsogaming.com
