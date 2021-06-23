Cancel
Niagara, NY

Paper mill odor issue improving

By Joe Genco joe.genco@lockportjournal.com
A 4 ¼-by-11 cardstock mailer was sent to every home in the Falls recapping the DEC action in a note from Charles Malo, Cascades' president and and chief operating officer.

The odor issue from the Cascade Containerboard Packaging on Packard Road has taken another turn. Earlier this month, the factory was forced by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to change waste disposal procedures.

As of Tuesday, there was no bad odor, at least on a cursory drive-by of the facility.

Cascade has gone on the mailing offensive as well, sending a 4 ¼-by-11 cardstock mailer to every home in the Falls recapping the DEC action in a note from Charles Malo, Cascades’ president and and chief operating officer.

Malo’s note read in part, “Cascades is proud to be a dedicated and responsible member of the Niagara business community, and we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and would like to reassure you that ever necessary step is being taken to quickly resolve this matter.”

The changes mandated by the DEC were announced on June 4 and included altering sludge handling practices after complaints from residents, businesses and politicians.

The Notice of Violation issued by the DEC determined the facility was generating a persistent noxious odor that resulted in dozens of complaints beginning in mid-May.

Under the terms of the notice of violation, Cascades immediately:

• Ceased storing secondary sludge outdoors

• Reduced facility production to a level that ensures adequate odor control

• Began removing secondary sludge daily

• Increased odor control applications to its secondary sludge

• Added a portable on-site misting system for sludge treatment to mitigate odors

In addition, DEC is directed Cascades to adhere to a strict compliance schedule, which includes submitting an explanation for the odors; clarifying its sludge removal plan on weekends and holidays; establishing and managing a 24-hour odor complaint hotline and email system for public use; and submitting bi-weekly progress reports to DEC.

